$17.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to report sales of $17.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.49 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $66.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.47 billion to $67.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.04 billion to $69.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a $87.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $860,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,177,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,577,000 after buying an additional 340,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.45. 8,973,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,131,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $93.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.