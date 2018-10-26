$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wyndham Destinations (WYND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WYND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of WYND opened at $34.16 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

