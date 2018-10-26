$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $102,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

