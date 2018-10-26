$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.91.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.63. 4,445,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

In other news, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 223.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 858,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,442,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 1,282.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 331,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2,056.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,554,000 after acquiring an additional 281,146 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 9,986.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 215,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 213,804 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Moody’s by 1,151.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 209,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

