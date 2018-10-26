$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco Inc (WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Watsco reported sales of $964.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. ValuEngine raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $146.26. The company had a trading volume of 523,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,704. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Watsco has a 1 year low of $141.83 and a 1 year high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 105.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 113.1% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 78.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

