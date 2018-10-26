-$0.27 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,422. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

