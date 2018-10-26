-$0.27 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.
On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,422. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.87.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.
