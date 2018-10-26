$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,701,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth $310,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 19.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 83.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 167,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,389. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

