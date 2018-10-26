$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic Inc (NEWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. New Relic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $9,060,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 51,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $5,688,225.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,742 shares of company stock valued at $42,865,771. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,562. New Relic has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -114.16 and a beta of 0.78.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

