$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (AGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $13,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $12,030,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $12,247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 135.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 311,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 195.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 274,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 398,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,959. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $903.07 million and a P/E ratio of -12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.