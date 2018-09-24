ZPER Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bit-Z, BitForex and HitBTC. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $635,440.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,136,699,533 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid, Allbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

