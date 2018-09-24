Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €40.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.93 ($51.08).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

