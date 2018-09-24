Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.56 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 7.70%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $11.00 target price on Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSQ traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $8.46. 1,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

