Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

RSG stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Republic Services has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $6,671,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,610,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $16,483,096.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,819,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,441,000 after purchasing an additional 909,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,630,000 after purchasing an additional 367,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 366,972 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

