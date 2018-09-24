Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

PUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $71,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $62,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,175 shares of company stock worth $506,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $676.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.70.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

