Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.47 Million

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report sales of $282.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.55 million and the highest is $287.39 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $290.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

NYSE KIM opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,803.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,902,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,610,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,044 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,800,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,816,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.