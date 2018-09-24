Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TIM Participacoes.

Several research firms have commented on TSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 242.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 33.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSU traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. 7,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,655. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

