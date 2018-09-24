Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radian Group Inc (RDN) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Radian Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Radian Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Radian Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 136.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

