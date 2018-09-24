Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post sales of $352.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.00 million and the highest is $354.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $357.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $345.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Fabrinet stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $1,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,235.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,150. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 458.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,477,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after buying an additional 1,213,046 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,442,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,288,000 after purchasing an additional 375,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,331,000 after purchasing an additional 348,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

