Zacks: AZZ Inc (AZZ) Given $57.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $57.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In related news, insider Matthew Varley Emery sold 844 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $45,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,523 shares in the company, valued at $406,618.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $109,163.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in AZZ by 54.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,384,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in AZZ by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in AZZ by 21.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AZZ by 78.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 121,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. AZZ had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.