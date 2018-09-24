Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce sales of $457.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.78 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.62 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 44,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,759. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $23.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Caerus Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caerus Investors LLC now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 326,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 749,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 92,556 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

