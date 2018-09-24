Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (BUSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $85.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.92 million. First Busey posted sales of $76.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $338.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $339.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $380.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $351.99 million to $433.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 83.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 35.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 47.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. First Busey has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $33.25.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

