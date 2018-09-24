Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Aratana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million.

PETX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

In related news, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,967 shares in the company, valued at $455,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $49,851.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,187 shares of company stock valued at $640,972. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETX. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,969,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 183,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,376,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 365,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 811,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,874. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $284.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

