Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aqua America Inc (WTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aqua America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Aqua America also reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.97%. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

WTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:WTR opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Aqua America has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at $128,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 70.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

