Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Stake Increased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,730,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 307,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,599,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 107,477 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.89.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

