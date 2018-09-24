XOMA (XOMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation disconnect continues even when considering a limited set of current assets. Regarding our valuation of XOMA we believe that the current share price is currently disconnected from the underlying value of even just its opportunity from Novartis (NVS; not rated) partnered assets, led by canakinumab (Ilaris).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet raised XOMA from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on XOMA from $18.74 to $16.26 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Shares of XOMA opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.46.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million. XOMA had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 379.39%. equities research analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in XOMA by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

