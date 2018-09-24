XL Group Ltd (XL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XL Group were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XL Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,693,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,922,000 after purchasing an additional 664,407 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,682,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XL Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in XL Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,062,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241,285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in XL Group by 1,833,962.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 972,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 972,000 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XL opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. XL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. research analysts forecast that XL Group Ltd will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

About XL Group

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

