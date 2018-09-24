Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by Global X Management Co LLC

Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

XLNX opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $78,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at $723,230.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $287,615.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,101 shares in the company, valued at $477,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,943 shares of company stock worth $1,693,880. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

