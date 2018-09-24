Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, VP Terrence M. Dyer sold 14,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $681,132.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,563.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $347,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,207.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,976 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

