Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486,564 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Worldpay worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

In related news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,221,542.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,056 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,114. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worldpay stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $101.39.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

