WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 12,589 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,954,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,279.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,704,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,658,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,264,000 after purchasing an additional 402,543 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 281.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 448,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after purchasing an additional 331,148 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Gabelli initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares in the company, valued at $183,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $2,901,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,078.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,816 shares of company stock worth $50,495,526. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

