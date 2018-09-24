WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $5.17 Million in Mercury General Co. (MCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $50.54 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Mercury General had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.44%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.