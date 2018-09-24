WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 444.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,181 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Qualys worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 119.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $212,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $217,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $86.80 on Monday. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.13 million. equities research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, First Analysis set a $112.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.07.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $177,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,296.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $1,761,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,694,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,344,094. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

