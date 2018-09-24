William Lyon Homes (WLH) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of William Lyon Homes from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

WLH stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $668.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth $193,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 20.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1,788.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.