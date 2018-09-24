William Lyon Homes (WLH) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of William Lyon Homes from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.
WLH stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $668.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth $193,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 20.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1,788.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
William Lyon Homes Company Profile
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.
