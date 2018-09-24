William E. Brown, Jr. Sells 5,768 Shares of Toro Co (TTC) Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $360,557.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,817 shares in the company, valued at $11,615,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Toro Co has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.75 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 208,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

