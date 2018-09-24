Whittier Trust Co. Buys 343,690 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,690 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,037.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

