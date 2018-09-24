Western Digital (WDC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cross Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.76.

Shares of WDC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. analysts predict that Western Digital will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $82,127.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,766,358.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,772 shares of company stock worth $2,298,763. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $14,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,630,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $222,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

