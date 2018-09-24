Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,761 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

