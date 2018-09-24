Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF):

9/19/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cleveland-Cliffs has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Cleveland-Cliffs remains focused on de-leveraging its balance sheet. The company’s efforts to cut debt should lead to a reduction in its interest expense. Moreover, strong demand for iron ore pellets is likely to lend support to its earnings. The company should also gain from major supply deals and higher steel demand in the United States.”

9/18/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the third quarter have been stable lately. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Cleveland-Cliffs remains focused on de-leveraging its balance sheet. The company’s efforts to cut debt should lead to a reduction in its interest expense. It should also gain from major supply deals and higher steel demand in the United States. Moreover, strong demand for pellets is likely to lend support to its earnings. However, Cleveland-Cliffs is exposed to headwinds from lower expected iron ore pricing. Moreover, demand for iron ore in China remains soft.”

9/12/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CLF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

