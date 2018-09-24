Wedbush Comments on William Lyon Homes’ FY2018 Earnings (WLH)

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of William Lyon Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE WLH opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 5.77. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $668.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $256,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,643,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 394,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,767,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 347,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 242,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

