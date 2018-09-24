WAX Price Reaches $0.0700 (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $65.34 million and approximately $351,927.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00279509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00150904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.01 or 0.06873931 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,901,783 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, Bibox, HitBTC, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bithumb, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

