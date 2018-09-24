W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Receives $303.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.69.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $166.46 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $770,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,972 shares of company stock worth $13,741,862. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 105.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.