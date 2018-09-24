VMware, Inc. (VMW) Stake Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $152.09 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,485 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total transaction of $2,139,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,518 shares of company stock worth $20,027,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

