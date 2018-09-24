Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Visa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Visa by 47.0% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 362.7% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $150.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $305.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

