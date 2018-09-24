Viridian Ria LLC Buys 255 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

NYSE:HD opened at $212.39 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $243.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.