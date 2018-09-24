Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 939,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of HTA opened at $26.76 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

