Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $65.77 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

WP Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

