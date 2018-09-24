Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 57.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 176,700.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,283.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.9% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

