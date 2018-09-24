VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $83,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after buying an additional 147,983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,745.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 118,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 115,323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,840,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,332.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

