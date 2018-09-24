ViaSat (VSAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on ViaSat to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on ViaSat and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.38.

Get ViaSat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.81. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $80.26.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.75 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts predict that ViaSat will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $50,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $3,965,085. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 158.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,304,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 800,248 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in ViaSat by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,157,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,089,000 after buying an additional 248,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ViaSat by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,261,000 after buying an additional 236,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViaSat by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,921,000 after buying an additional 116,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter worth approximately $5,455,000.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.