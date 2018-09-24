Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viacom, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.95.

VIAB stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,699 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 25.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 57.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

